SAPD: Couple involved in deadly Northeast side shooting had history of trouble

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The couple at the center of a disturbance that ended with a deadly shooting on the city’s Northeast side had a history of trouble, San Antonio police said.

Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD, told reporters that police had been called previously and that at least one of those incidents recently resulted in a police report being generated.

The incident late Wednesday night resulted in Daniel Veliz, 36, being shot and killed outside a home in the 15900 block of Redwoods Manor.

Greene said Veliz showed up there before 10 pm. and caused a commotion.

“(He) confronted the ex-girlfriend. They got into a verbal altercation, which turned into a physical altercation on the front porch,” he said.

Man fatally shot by ex’s father during confrontation identified

At that point, Greene said, the woman’s 59-year-old father came out of the home carrying a gun. He told officers he used it in self-defense.

“We’re being told at some point he lunged toward the father, and that’s when the father felt compelled to shoot the individual,” Greene said.

A police report said Veliz suffered gunshot wounds to his head, leg and upper body. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The police report said there were children inside the home when the shooting happened. Although they did not witness the shooting, they heard everything, the report said.

Officers recovered the gun involved and spent time talking to the suspected shooter, who they said shared his side of the story willingly.

“This appears to be a situation of a domestic disturbance where the father stepped in to try and help his daughter,” Greene said.

He stressed, though, that the case is still under investigation.

Greene said a decision on whether to pursue charges against the suspected shooter will be made only after that investigation is complete.