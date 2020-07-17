89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Bexar County judges host education seminar to help attorneys with COVID-19 changes

Criminal district, county court judges invited to participate

Paul Venema, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: courts

SAN ANTONIO – Lawyers and judges took part Friday in a day-long remote training session aimed at insuring a more judicially efficient court system in Bexar County courtrooms.

”Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bexar County court system has been forced to operate under a new set of challenging and sometimes confusing set of guidelines,” said district court judge Stephanie Boyd, who organized the session.

During the session, each judge was given a 15-minute window to explain the changes in the operation of their court followed by questions posed by attorneys.

One issue facing attorneys is balancing court appearances.

“I’ve heard frustration from lawyers saying, ‘Well I’m being invited to this Zoom or that Zoom. I can’t be in both.' You can do exactly what you would do in open court and call the coordinator,” said district court judge Catherine Torres-Stahl.

The session, hosted by the San Antonio Black Lawyers Association, is part of several continuing legal education seminars lawyers are required to attend annually.

RELATED: Bexar County Commissioners approve nearly $12,000 for grand juries’ ‘supplemental pay’

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: