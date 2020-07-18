BioBridge Global announces layoffs of about 100 employees, affecting majority of employees within QualTex Laboratories

SAN ANTONIO – Layoffs of about 100 employees were announced Friday by BioBridge Global, the nonprofit parent of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation.

According to a released statement, BioBridge Global has “experienced the impact of the pandemic across many areas” of its operations. The layoffs represent about 14% of its workforce.

The majority of employees affected are within the QualTex Laboratories subsidiary, which provides testing services for blood centers and plasma collection centers across the country, according to the release.

“While we have taken steps to mitigate the economic challenges, these efforts have not been sufficient to ensure long-term financial stability under current conditions and to sustain our mission of saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue,” CEO Martin Landon said in the statement.

According to the release, Friday’s layoffs will have “little impact on the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.”