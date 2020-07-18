SAPD: Overnight shooting on East Side ends with one man dead, another in custody

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight shooting on the city’s East Side ended with one man shot and killed in the middle of the street and another man in custody, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Nellina Street.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, 28-year-old Justin Johnson, with a gunshot wound to his chest in the middle of the street. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between Johnson and the suspect, when he pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

The suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the scene, officials say.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

