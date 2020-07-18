Spurs announce Selena x Spurs merchandise collection, available online

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced a surprise Selena-inspired merchandise collection Saturday over social media. This comes after fans weren’t able to celebrate Selena Night with the Spurs due to the pandemic.

The collection is available now and features shirts, hats, tumblers and many other collectible items.

“This collection honors and celebrates the the legacy of Selena Quintanilla,” the collection’s website reads. “She has and continues to inspire fans across the country to celebrate culture and connections. Her legacy goes hand in hand with the central pillars of the Spurs experience and we are honored to bring this collection to fans of both the Spurs and Selena.”

The team teased the announcement on social media prior to the collection’s release.

The team also announced collectible jerseys that fans can buy that features the number 71, a reference to the Tejano icon’s birth year.

