Spurs’ Popovich in new PSA: ‘Protect each other and mask up, San Antonio'

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Popovich has teamed up with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in San Antonio.

Nirenberg released a public service announcement on his personal twitter account Tuesday afternoon in which both he and “Coach Pop” urge Alamo City residents to wear masks, social distance and wash hands.

“Good teammates help each other,” Popovich said. “So wearing a face covering when around other people is one of the best ways we can keep our neighbors healthy and block the spread of COVID-19.”

With teamwork, we will defeat this virus.



Mask up, San Antonio. Thanks, Coach!

In the video, clearly shot prior to the Spurs’ trip to Orlando for the NBA restart, Popovich passes a basketball to Nirenberg, who continues the teamwork theme.

“We’re all in this together,” Nirenberg explained. “Wearing masks, physical distancing and regular hand-washing are our best defense during this pandemic. With teamwork, we will defeat this virus.”

Popovich is the second Spur to work with Nirenberg on a PSA. Guard Patty Mills was previously involved in a video released on April 24, in which he delivered a very similar message, telling citizens to stay at home, wash their hands and social distance.

Prior to that, the Spurs Coyote enlisted the talents of Austin musician Tone Royal to deliver a PSA music video called “Do The Five,” detailing proper protocols for residents to stay safe during the early stages of the pandemic.

Plenty of other notable Texas sports figures have recorded PSAs for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, including former Texas Ranger Pudge Rodriguez, Longhorns head football coach Tom Herman, Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith and Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

OTHER COVID-19 PSAs: