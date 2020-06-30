Former Texas Rangers great Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Wear Your Mask'

AUSTIN, Texas – Former Texas Rangers great Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez has a message for fans and Texans in the fight against COVID-19.

Rodriguez, through the governor’s office, released a public service announcement Tuesday encouraging Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols, such as washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“My whole entire career I’ve been using this mask. Now I want to ask you to wear your mask to keep our businesses safe for you,” Rodriguez said in the PSA.

Rodriguez is the fifth recognizable Texan to record a PSA for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Others have included University of Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan and country music legend George Strait.

Abbott, himself, recorded the first PSA regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

Other PSAs:

University of Texas football coach Tom Herman in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘We need a team effort’

Dallas Cowboys LB in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Wear a mask’

Nolan Ryan in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’

Governor Abbott enlists help of George Strait to urge Texans to wear masks, keep social distance

Governor Greg Abbott encourages Texans to wear face coverings in PSA