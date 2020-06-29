University of Texas football coach Tom Herman in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘We need a team effort'

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Texas football coach Tom Herman has a message for fans and Texans in the fight against COVID-19.

Herman, through the governor’s office, released a public service announcement Monday encouraging Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols, such as washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork, whether it’s on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19,” Herman said in the PSA.

Herman is the fourth recognizable Texan to record a PSA for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Others have included Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan and country music legend George Strait.

Abbott, himself, recorded the first PSA regarding COVID-19 safety protocols.

Other PSAs:

Dallas Cowboys LB in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Wear a mask’

Nolan Ryan in new COVID-19 PSA: ‘Don’t Be A Knucklehead’

Governor Abbott enlists help of George Strait to urge Texans to wear masks, keep social distance

Governor Greg Abbott encourages Texans to wear face coverings in PSA