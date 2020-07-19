Missing 17-year-old in Hays County found safe, officials say

BUDA, TX – Update:

Tanner Weaver, 17, has been found safe, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Weaver was located by his family, unharmed and safe, on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

He was first reported missing on Sunday morning.

Original:

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Tanner Weaver was reported missing Sunday and officials say he was last seen leaving his residence, located in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Lane, at 12:47 a.m.

Weaver is described as being ‘5,9″ and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a rash on his body.

According to HCSO, Weaver was last seen wearing a teal/aqua color shirt, dark blue shorts, and blue UnderArmour shoes.

Officials say Weaver has a serious medical condition which requires daily medication, and he left that medication at home.

If you have seen Weaver or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line at P3tips.com or submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

