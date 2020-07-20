San Marcos crowdsourcing community priorities for new chief of police

SAN MARCOS, TX – The City of San Marcos is asking residents for input about who should be the city’s next chief of police.

City leadership published an anonymous survey to gauge city residents’ priorities in a candidate for the vacant position.

San Marcos shuffled in a reorganization effort following the retirement of assistant city manager Collette Jamison. In that shuffle, then Chief of Police Chase Stapp stepped away from his role within SMPD and transitioned to the role of interim director of public safety. Bob Klett currently serves as interim chief of police, according to current SMPD position listings.

Stapp said the survey offers residents an opportunity to voice concerns and contribute to the department’s vision going forward.

“This is great opportunity for our residents to contribute to the vision for the future of the San Marcos Police Department and to tell us what traits they’d like to see in our next Chief,” Stapp said in a statement.

According to a city press release, the anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish and contains a variety of questions about department priorities, community engagement, safety, and desired qualities and skills of the next Chief of Police.

The city of San Marcos said in a press release that it expects to hire a new chief by the year’s end and has worked with recruitment agency Ralph Andersen & Associates to help with the search.

The posting will close to applicants on July 27 and has been available on the city’s website since mid-June, city officials said. The job posting can be found by clicking here. The deadline for filling out the survey is Friday, July 31.

To participate in the survey, use the following links: