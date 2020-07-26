COVID-19 outbreak reaches The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A outbreak of COVID-19 at The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio has led to new precautions. Officials with the shelter said 11 children and four staff members have tested positive.

Anais Biera-Miracle is the chief public relations officer for the shelter, which is located off Woodlawn. She said with community transmission increasing, the virus made its way into the shelter.

“Prior to the surge in cases, nothing like this had happened,” she said.

The outbreak began on July 15 when two children began to experience a fever. The two were tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive.

Biera-Miracle said that’s when cases began to increase. She believes it’s possible a staff member could have caused the spread. However, the shelter is doing what they can to keep children safe.

“We need to be able to ensure that we are providing and working hand in hand with our public experts to mitigate the spread,” said Biera-Miracle.

The shelter has been in contact with Metro-Health and testing is conducted once a week for those who have negative results.

A nurse is also on staff to check temperatures twice a day. Protective equipment must be worn and children who test positive are isolated away from other.

Roughly 2,000 children are in the foster care system around Bexar County. However, the shelter is not taking new intakes until the outbreak is under control.

“We can make sure that those children who do come don’t get the virus. We want to make sure they’re safe,” said Biera-Miracle.

She said no child has required hospitalization and most are doing well, but she urges the community to take public health seriously.

“We’re not immune. No one is immune to this virus.”

