COVID-19 hospitalizations declining in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Bexar County and 758 tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to the city of San Antonio’s website.

The latest deaths bring the death toll locally to 322.

San Antonio's COVID-19 death toll continues rising. (KSAT)

Since the pandemic began, 35,690 Bexar County residents have been infected.

Officials reported that 1,047 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The tally marked the sixth consecutive day COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined. But experts say there is still a long way to go and that the hospitalizations can grow quickly.

Of those patients, 419 are in the intensive care unit, down 11 from the day before. COVID-19 hospitalizations make up about a third of the admissions in Bexar County Hospitals.

Officials reported 13% of staffed hospital beds and 45% of ventilators are available in Bexar County as of Saturday.

