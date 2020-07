Elisa Soliz, front right, sat with her sisters in Hidalgo County in May. Her oldest sister, Beatriz Gonzalez, front left, died from the new coronavirus later that month. Courtesy of Elisa Soliz

Elisa Soliz lost her sister to the new coronavirus in late May and says at least nine other family members have tested positive. The 63-year-old school bus driver lives in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley — an area that’s been devastated by the pandemic.

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why Soliz says she’ll retire before subjecting herself to a busload of kids, many of whom lack access to health care.