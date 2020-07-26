See the damage Hurricane Hanna left behind on Sunday on the Texas Coast

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Hanna left several bouts of destruction in its path, from excessive flooding to damaged buildings, in wake of its landfall on Saturday.

The National Weather Service also reported that the end of the Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi had collapsed.

The category 1 storm made landfall on Padre Island at 5 p.m., Saturday. As of 10 a.m., Sunday, KSAT 12 meteorologists reported that the storm has weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm is expected to linger in South Texas through Sunday, producing flooding rains.

KSAT 12 meteorologists report the most extreme impacts from the storm will be felt in and around the Rio Grande Valley area.

Here’s what the aftermath of the storm looked like on Sunday:

Jame Rowles examines the damage after the docks at the marina where his boat was secured were destroyed as Hurricane Hanna made landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.

Two men walk on a flooded road as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.

This is a photo of water in Corpus Christi Bay covering the street on People’s Street at the marina (near where the Selena Statue is) in all my life I have NEVER seen water over this road...absolutely incredible #TxWx #HurricaneHanna #Hanna pic.twitter.com/2nGqAGOokq — Hurricane Hanna Updates (@hurricanehanna9) July 26, 2020