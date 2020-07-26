See the damage Hurricane Hanna left behind on Sunday on the Texas Coast

Hurricane Hanna left several bouts of destruction in its path, from excessive flooding to damaged buildings, in wake of its landfall on Saturday.
The National Weather Service also reported that the end of the Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi had collapsed.
The category 1 storm made landfall on Padre Island at 5 p.m., Saturday. As of 10 a.m., Sunday, KSAT 12 meteorologists reported that the storm has weakened to a tropical storm.
The storm is expected to linger in South Texas through Sunday, producing flooding rains.
KSAT 12 meteorologists report the most extreme impacts from the storm will be felt in and around the Rio Grande Valley area.
Here’s what the aftermath of the storm looked like on Sunday:
This is a photo of water in Corpus Christi Bay covering the street on People’s Street at the marina (near where the Selena Statue is) in all my life I have NEVER seen water over this road...absolutely incredible #TxWx #HurricaneHanna #Hanna pic.twitter.com/2nGqAGOokq— Hurricane Hanna Updates (@hurricanehanna9) July 26, 2020
Hurricane Hanna Damage: #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/N4OlQiJUsG— Ryan (@StormChaserRyan) July 26, 2020
🌀Hurricane Hanna 🌀— Kernow Weather Team (@KWTWeather) July 26, 2020
The power of an cat 1 hurricane, has caused flooding due to a storm surge, and damage to properties and cars. Sustained winds of 85 mph with gusts over 100mph was recorded In parts of Texas.
Kind regards
KWT Dave pic.twitter.com/mpSLMk9OHe
Currently. #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/4KA0MbGd1d— Dana Marie Sepulveda (@123DanaMarie) July 26, 2020
Noisy night and all is well here. Please keep the Valley and Mexico in your prayers. #Prepare #StaySafe #CorpusChristi #HurricaneHanna #HannaCam pic.twitter.com/4pKOhwsKuG— Cynthia McKenna (@CynthiaAMcKenna) July 26, 2020
Neighbor's tree this morning. @CityOfMissionTX #HurricaneHanna #RGV #weather #Hurricane #tree pic.twitter.com/WsbRYJTXDu— Sketch74 (@sketch74) July 26, 2020