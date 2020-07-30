Response to ‘virtual civil trials’ pilot project encouraging, judge says

SAN ANTONIO – Almost 24 responses to 200 juror summons sent last week have already been received, according to local administrative Judge Ron Rangel.

The summons were for a proposed virtual jury trial in civil court next month during which all parties, from the judge, jurors and the defendant, will participate remotely.

”I think it’s moving along as well as expected,” Rangel said Thursday.

He was less than optimistic, however, when asked about the possibility of virtual trials in criminal district courts.

”Once we see how this goes, we’ll look to see how far we can take it,” Rangel said. “We would love it to be possible to do it in a criminal jury trial. I just don’t know if we can get there.”

He said it would be a giant leap, given the big difference between civil and criminal cases, from the number of jurors to a myriad of constitutional issues.

