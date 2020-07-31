Major accident shuts down traffic in eastbound lanes of Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – An accident in the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 on San Antonio’s southwest side is causing long delays for motorists Friday morning.

The accident has caused traffic to build up on both sides of the highway.

Traffic in the westbound lanes is currently backed up and the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed temporarily while police conduct an investigation.

There’s no information yet about the person or people involved in the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related articles:

Latest traffic updates around SA

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras