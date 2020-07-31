Man indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of transgender woman at SA barbershop

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County grand juries handed down nearly 230 felony indictments this week, including one against the man behind a deadly barbershop attack back in May.

Trans woman fatally stabbed, woman injured in attack at Bandera Oaks barber shop, San Antonio police say

Damion Campbell has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old transgender woman.

The Bexar County medical examiner identified the victim as Evan O'Regan, but friends knew her as Helle Jae O'Regan.

Campbell is accused of going into the Diesel Barbershop on Bandera Road during closed hours on May 6 to set up a future appointment.

Instead, officials say he fatally stabbed O'Regan and injured two others inside.

Campbell is also indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.