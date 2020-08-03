Memorial ride held in honor of four Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club members killed in crash

HELOTES, Texas – Around 1,000 people showed up on Sunday for a memorial ride held in honor of the four Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club members who were killed in a crash last month.

The ride began in Helotes and ended at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, where they held a plaque dedication ceremony.

Police say the deadly crash happened while the group of motorcyclists were riding back to their annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting in Bandera, when suspected drunk driver Ivan Robles crossed over the center line on Highway 16 and struck several of the motorcycles head-on.

Since the crash happened, the motorcycle club said it has received an outpouring of love and support.

Robles has since been arrested and is now expected to face three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and four counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

RELATED: Drunk driving crash claims life of fourth Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club member