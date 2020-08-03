These countries have banned U.S. travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic and multiple advisories from state and government officials, people are still wondering if they can travel to certain countries from the U.S.

The answer, in most cases, is - it’s complicated.

Guidelines for allowing U.S. travelers vary by country and are subject to change at any time depending on the country.

Almost all 27 countries that comprise the European Union are currently not allowing U.S. travelers, with the exception of Croatia.

European citizens and family members, long-term EU residents and family members as well as travelers with an “essential function or need,” are exempt from the travel ban for European countries, according to the European Council.

Each country has specifics about what is deemed essential travel and whether or not a U.S. citizen qualifies.

In some cases, including Canada, an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident will be allowed to travel to the country.

The following counties have placed travel restrictions on incoming U.S. travelers:

Jamaica, a country with an economy that depends on tourism, is still allowing U.S. travelers but anyone heading to the island from Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas is required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arrival.

Wondering about who can travel to the United States? Click here to see which travelers are currently prohibited from entering the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

