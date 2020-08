SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle late Monday night.

Paul Ralph Pardo, 46, was found by a passerby lying in the street just before midnight near the intersection of Nacogdoches Road and Salado Cliff Drive.

Pardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ME’s Office said Pardo died of multiple blunt force injuries.