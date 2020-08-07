2 teens in critical condition after shooting at NE Side strip mall, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon at a strip mall on the Northeast Side, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Montgomery Drive.

Police say an individual walked out of a barbershop, and two people jumped him and started to fight with him.

At some point, another person nearby began shooting at the people who were fighting, and then another individual returned fire, police said.

The victims, who are 16 years old, were hit by gunfire and rushed to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, police said.

Police said one person was hit several times in the upper torso. It’s unclear where the other person was hit, officials said.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, but police said it appears two handguns were used in the shooting.

Officials believe one shooter is a man in his 20s after speaking with witnesses.

Police said they're looking for a small, dark-colored suspect vehicle. Deputies are also looking at surveillance footage from nearby businesses to try to identify the shooters.

San Antonio police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.