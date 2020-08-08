97ºF

Local News

Dog ‘scares the daylights out of people’ after being mistaken for bear, police say

'Given the information obtained from mom and the witnesses, we have determined it was Sugar.'

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Maine, Islesboro Department of Public Safety, Dog
A reported bear sighting in Islesboro, Maine turned out to be nothing more than a big dog named Sugar, according to the Islesboro Department of Public Safety.
A reported bear sighting in Islesboro, Maine turned out to be nothing more than a big dog named Sugar, according to the Islesboro Department of Public Safety. (Islesboro Department of Public Safety)

ISLESBORO, Maine – A reported bear sighting in Islesboro, Maine turned out to be nothing more than a big dog named Sugar, according to the Islesboro Department of Public Safety.

Officials took to Facebook on Friday, assuring residents of the area that Sugar is indeed not “a big ole bear” and is harmless.

“We believe Sugar might (have) been evading mom and scaring the daylights out of people posing as a bear yesterday,” the department said on social media. “Given the information obtained from mom and the witnesses, we have determined it was Sugar.”

Posted by Islesboro Department of Public Safety on Friday, August 7, 2020

Sugar has not been charged with any crime and authorities said they gave the dog extra Milk Bones for not being a bear.

According to officials, the mystery of the bear has been solved and the case is closed.

RELATED: State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: