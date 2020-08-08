Dog ‘scares the daylights out of people’ after being mistaken for bear, police say

ISLESBORO, Maine – A reported bear sighting in Islesboro, Maine turned out to be nothing more than a big dog named Sugar, according to the Islesboro Department of Public Safety.

Officials took to Facebook on Friday, assuring residents of the area that Sugar is indeed not “a big ole bear” and is harmless.

“We believe Sugar might (have) been evading mom and scaring the daylights out of people posing as a bear yesterday,” the department said on social media. “Given the information obtained from mom and the witnesses, we have determined it was Sugar.”

Sugar has not been charged with any crime and authorities said they gave the dog extra Milk Bones for not being a bear.

According to officials, the mystery of the bear has been solved and the case is closed.

