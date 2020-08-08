Padre Island Nation Seashore to reopen in ‘the next week or two,’ officials say

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX – Padre Island National Seashore officials announced Friday that crews are rebuilding and replacing materials damaged by Hurricane Hanna and they expect to have the park reopen in the next week or two.

The county reported that residents in neighboring cities were left without power after the storm made landfall in the Gulf of Texas.

Cleanup crews are installing mobi-mats and are working on the dock, according to officials.

From July 22- 27, the county reported that Hurricane Hanna brought up to 11 inches of rainfall in some parts of the county.

On July 27, seashore officials said that the storm caused damage from the mile 5 post to the mile 20 post.

All parks and beach accesses were closed across the seashore after large debris blocked off roads and trails.

County officials have since cleared the debris, but parks remain closed to the public as of yet.

