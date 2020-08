The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help to find a missing teen girl.

Authorities are looking for Leslie Ceja, a 16-year-old who was last seen in the 600 block of Willow Street on July 28, police said.

Ceja is 5 feet, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 210-207-7660.

