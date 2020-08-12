Teen shot and killed at motel in Universal City identified

UNIVERSAL CITY – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old boy who was killed at a Universal City motel early Tuesday morning.

Steven Vasquez Flores was fatally shot inside a motel room around 4:30 a.m. at the Super 8 in the 200 block of Palisades Drive, not far from Loop 1604.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Flores died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Authorities said Tuesday that they have four people in custody, two of them minors who are being questioned. No charges or arrests have been made.

A motive is not currently known.

