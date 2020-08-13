Demand for office furniture increases as many San Antonio children learn from home

SAN ANTONIO – Glenn Gonzales’ school supplies list for his fourth-grade son includes more than paper and pencils. He needs a place for his child to learn without distractions from home while learning virtually.

“We wanted to set up a little area, ‘Hey, you are in school, not playing. You don’t get up and go to the fridge,’ We wanted structure where he knows he’s in class,” Gonzales said.

Classes will look different for many kids who will be logging in virtually from kitchens and bedrooms. Slouched on the couch or floor is not the most conducive environment for learning.

Teachers suggest three primary guidelines for parents creating a school setup at home: a dedicated workspace to help students focus, minimal distractions -- such as the television -- and organization, so all supplies are in reach.

A desk or tabletop and an appropriate chair can help create a classroom feel at home.

“We’ve had incredible demand for small desks and chairs,” said Nan Palmero, with Office Furniture Liquidations at 6838 Bandera Road.

He said the store saw the demand coming, so they beefed up supply, filling the showroom with hundreds of desks and chairs. Some desks are small enough for the youngest student, while others convert to standing desks.

“We work with different large corporations that are remodeling and some hotels that are remodeling to try to purchase by the truckload so we can get a great deal on those things and pass along those savings,” Palmero said.

Some office furnishings, as well as artwork, in stock now came from the DoubleTree Hotel and USAA, he said.

Large whiteboards and storage furniture is also available. Teachers are given a $20 discount.