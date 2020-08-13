One of the state’s COVID-19 recovery clinics is now in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – For many, surviving COVID-19 is just the first step in what could be a lengthy road to recovery.

Dr. Monica Verduzco Gutierrrez, with University Health System, said many may be surprised to know that some of the COVID-19 symptoms can last even after testing negative for the virus.

“Oh, there’s going to be symptoms that now we’re finding are still ongoing even two months or more later,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is now running one of the state’s first COVID-19 recovery clinics that she organized and started in partnership with UT Health San Antonio.

She said they can provide a range of services and therapies through a city-wide network of providers.

"Rehabilitation services, psychotherapy services, cardiac, pulmonary, are going to be all over town," Gutierrez said. "It's not just one place."

Patients are referred to specific therapists and specialists, depending on the symptoms they’re experiencing.

Gutierrez said recovering patients can be referred by physicians or they may contact the clinic themselves without a referral, to be assessed.

But first, Gutierrez said they must first call 210-450-6470 for an appointment. You can leave a message on this number until a permanent COVID-19 recovery phone line is set up.

Gutierrez said her team then will be able to evaluate them virtually or in person at University Hospital’s rehab clinic or at the Medical Arts Research Center, before being referred elsewhere depending on their specific needs.

“Now that we’ve saved your life, let’s save your quality of life.”

