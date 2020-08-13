79ºF

SAPD: Man injured in home invasion, robbery attempt at East Side apartment

Incident occurred around 2 a.m. in 3100 block of East Commerce St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

The Place Apartments home invasion image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into an apartment and tried to rob a man overnight.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at The Center Park Apartments in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a man broke into the apartment and tried to rob the victim. That’s when, police said, the homeowner tried to protect himself but was hit in the head with a hatchet.

Police said the suspect fled and is still at-large.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

