SAPD: Man injured in home invasion, robbery attempt at East Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into an apartment and tried to rob a man overnight.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at The Center Park Apartments in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street on the city’s East Side.
According to police, a man broke into the apartment and tried to rob the victim. That’s when, police said, the homeowner tried to protect himself but was hit in the head with a hatchet.
Police said the suspect fled and is still at-large.
The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.