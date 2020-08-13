Shooting victim dropped off outside JBSA-Fort Sam Houston gate

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting victim was dropped off outside a gate at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston on Thursday morning.

According to a Fort Sam Houston official, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off outside the gate on George Beach Road by someone in a car around 9 a.m.

Air Force Security Force members treated the man at the scene and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. A condition on the man wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the area.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

Also on KSAT.com: