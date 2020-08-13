78ºF

Man shot after answering knock at door of Northeast side home

Victim not cooperating, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds that he suffered after answering a knock on the door of his Northeast side home early Thursday.

San Antonio police found the man in the 13900 block of Villa Camino after answering a call for help shortly before 4 a.m.

They said his father told them his son answered the door after hearing someone knock, then said he was going outside for a minute.

The father told officers that within seconds, he heard several gunshots, then saw his son walk into the home saying he had been shot.

Police said the 22-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and foot that were not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A detective said he was not able to offer a description of the shooter because the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

However, he did say it appears there were two or three men knocked on the victim’s door.

