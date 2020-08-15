First COVID-19 related child death reported in Hidalgo County, officials say

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – Hidalgo County reported its first COVID-19 related pediatric death on Friday, according to county officials.

The child, according to the county’s COVID-19 report, is a female from Pharr, Texas. Officials said they would not be releasing the child’s age or health information.

The child’s death is one of the 20 deaths related to COVID-19 complications announced Friday.

The county also reported an additional 531 new positive cases. This brings the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 21,806.

“The death of this child reaffirms that children -- and no age group -- are not immune from the devastating impact of this deadly virus,” Judge Richard Cortez said in a statement. “It is imperative, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. This death hits home the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the youngest members of our community.”

A total of 530 patients in Hidalgo County are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. Of those, 223 are in the intensive care unit, according to officials.

There are currently 5,003 active cases, and 313 were released from isolation on Wednesday.

