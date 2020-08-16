Bexar County, San Antonio adds 170 new COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced 170 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Saturday.

Bexar County’s cumulative total went up to 43,993 due to the additional cases.

The death toll for the area rose to 591 on Saturday, an increase from 578 on Friday.

Officials reported 598 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 651 on Friday. Of those patients, 285 are in the intensive care unit and 194 patients are on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 56% of ventilators are available in Bexar County. Hospitals remain under “high” stress.

Read also:

Texas reports 238 more COVID-19 deaths, for total of 9,840

Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

Mayor Nirenberg distributes free PPE to San Antonio businesses