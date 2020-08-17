78ºF

Authorities ID man shot and killed after group was ‘playing with a gun’ inside of a car

Izaiah Riojas, 22, was fatally shot around 12:40 a.m. Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 22-year-old man fatally shot inside of a car early Saturday morning.

Izaiah Riojas was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. near Rosemont at Bethel Place Apartments on Acme Road.

According to police, several people were “playing with a gun” inside of a car before Riojas was shot in the back. He got out of the vehicle, ran toward an apartment building and collapsed in the courtyard, officials said.

Riojas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some of the suspects fled, but some stayed and were taken in for questioning, police say.

Jaime Riojas, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the incident.

