Man swerves vehicle into 90-year-old woman’s house on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department are investigating a crash on the city’s South Side after a man swerved a vehicle into a home.

According to police, a couple was arguing while driving east on E. Southcross. The man grabbed the steering wheel during the exchange, causing the woman to lose control, drive through two fences and hit the side of a house.

The homeowner, a woman in her 90s, was watching TV at the time of the incident.

The homeowner said she felt a bump when the car struck the home but was not injured.

SAPD arrested the man for dangerous criminal conduct. Police did not release any information on the woman who was driving the car.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as details become available.