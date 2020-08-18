Teen arrested after fatal shooting of 20-year-old during botched drug deal, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old outside a home on the Northwest Side.

Mason Alverado, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, online booking records show. His bond has been set at $200,000.

According to police, Alverado fatally shot Cyrus Holmes just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Meadow Range Street, not far from Grissom Road.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal made via Instagram and telephone.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police Holmes was going to meet Alverado outside the house so Alverado could buy drugs from Holmes.

Police were able to obtain Alverado’s identification through his Instagram account, the affidavit states.

An arrest affidavit states witnesses saw the suspect exit the driver’s side of a gray vehicle and “discharge multiple shots” at Holmes before fleeing.

The suspect’s car had been parked outside the home for about 5-10 minutes before the shooting, police said.

Alverado later told police that he had not seen Holmes and had not been communicating with him, but his story was not consistent, the affidavit states.

Text messages between the two revealed Alverado asked Holmes if he “got bars,” which is slang for Xanax pills, and Holmes said to “pull up to my spot.”

Alverado’s text “here” was the last text message between the two, the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not indicate a reason for the shooting.