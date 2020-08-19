Want to own the biggest ranch in Texas? It will cost you almost $320 million

San Antonio – Brewster Ranches is half of the size of Rhode Island at 420,000 acres and it’s all up for sale.

This rugged land sits in West Texas near Big Bend National Park.

Kentucky billionaire Brad Kelley owns the property and according to the listing has maintained much of the environment and appearance of times past.

Brewster Ranches is a collection of 22 properties and if you can’t afford the entire thing you can buy an individual ranch within the property.

