Man involved in vehicle chase, deputy-involved shooting in Wimberley dies at hospital

WIMBERLEY, Texas – A 43-year-old man involved in a vehicle chase and deputy-involved shooting in Wimberley died Thursday at an area hospital, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said Nathan Harrington, 43, of Pflugerville, Texas was shot by authorities after he led deputies on a vehicle chase in a stolen car.

Authorities said Harrington took off north on Ranch Road 12 toward Dripping Springs before finally stopping.

Stolen vehicle turns to pursuit and shots fired in Wimberley, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

Harrington exited the car and opened fire, but was eventually struck by deputies who returned fire, reports said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

HCSO said Harrington had an extensive criminal history that included multiple felony drug arrests, evading, and weapons arrests.

A deputy also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during the pursuit, officials said. The deputy injured was treated and released with minor injuries to one of his legs and arms.