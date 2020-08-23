342 new COVID-19 cases announced for San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – With 205 backlogged COVID-19 cases due to a coding error in Walgreens’ data, and 137 additional cases announced on the city’s website, a total of 342 cases were confirmed positive for San Antonio and Bexar County on Saturday.

Bexar County has now seen a total of 45,156 COVID-19 cases since March.

City officials also announced 14 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the local death toll to 712.

A total of 482 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, down 38 from Friday. As of Saturday, there are 213 patients in the intensive care unit and 144 patients on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 16% of staffed hospital beds and 58% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

