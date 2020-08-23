85ºF

342 new COVID-19 cases announced for San Antonio, Bexar County

COVID-19 related hospitalizations decrease by 38 patients, numbers show

Cody King, Digital Journalist

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy, Sophia Mattos)

SAN ANTONIO – With 205 backlogged COVID-19 cases due to a coding error in Walgreens’ data, and 137 additional cases announced on the city’s website, a total of 342 cases were confirmed positive for San Antonio and Bexar County on Saturday.

Bexar County has now seen a total of 45,156 COVID-19 cases since March.

City officials also announced 14 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the local death toll to 712.

A total of 482 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, down 38 from Friday. As of Saturday, there are 213 patients in the intensive care unit and 144 patients on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 16% of staffed hospital beds and 58% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

