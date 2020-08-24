San Antonio man arrested on child porn charges was after-school program specialist with NISD

SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old San Antonio man now behind bars for allegedly distributing child pornography worked as an after-school program specialist at a Northside Independent School District campus, the district said on Monday.

According to Barry Perez, the district’s executive director of communications, Juan Benavidez was an employee with NISD until he was terminated by the school district the same day he was arrested by the FBI on July 30.

According to Perez, Benavidez was an after-school program specialist for Driggers Elementary School on the Northwest Side near Ingram Park Mall.

Perez said Benavidez oversaw after school program staff and did not directly supervise children. Benevides was originally hired by the district in 2004 and re-hired again in 2009.

According to Perez, both times, Benavidez underwent a criminal background check and the second check, in 2009, would have included a screening through the FBI’s fingerprint database.

“A preliminary examination of the iPhone revealed the presence of multiple image files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activity as well as the use of the mobile messaging application named Kik to receive and distribute files depicting child pornography between April and June of this year,” reads an FBI press release.

If convicted on the charges, Benavidez faces between five to 20 years in federal prison.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this story as details become available.