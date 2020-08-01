FBI: San Antonio man arrested, charged with distribution of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old San Antonio man is now behind bars and charged with distributing child pornography, according to the FBI.

Juan Benavidez was arrested Thursday after federal authorities filed a federal complaint.

According to a press release by the FBI, agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s address and seized his cellphone.

“A preliminary examination of the iPhone revealed the presence of multiple image files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit activity as well as the use of the mobile messaging application named Kik to receive and distribute files depicting child pornography between April and June of this year,” the release said.

According to officials, Benavidez is in federal custody pending a detention hearing set for next week. Upon conviction, Benavidez faces between five to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI’s San Antonio Crimes Against Children Task Force is investigating the case.

Related: FBI asking public’s help in locating 14-year-old girl