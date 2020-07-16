FBI asking public’s help in locating 14-year-old girl

The FBI is asking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Veronica Montiel, who was last seen June 6 in Rio Bravo.

Authorities said Montiel’s whereabouts are currently unknown at the time, but they believe she may be in Mexico. She left her home without any clothes or money, just a cellphone, charger and a stuffed animal.

Pregnant 23-year-old woman from Wimberley missing

Montiel is 5 feet′ 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes, according to authorities.

Her family said she has medical issues that require medication, so they are very concerned about her, according to the FBI.

Anyone with any information on Montiel is asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741.