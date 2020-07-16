Pregnant 23-year-old woman from Wimberley missing

WIMBERLEY, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant.

Evelyn Avendano-Acosta was last seen leaving her home on foot in the 500 block of Wayside Drive at 5 p.m. Wednesday and never returned, officials said.

Avendano-Acosta did not take her purse, phone, or identification with her. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, an unknown color of shorts and unknown footwear.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Avendano-Acosta or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466 or submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com or on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.