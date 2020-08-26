Reward offered for info in hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old man

SAN ANTONO – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

Paul Rafael Pardo, 46, was struck by a vehicle and died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Aug. 3. in the 3300 block of Nacogdoches Road, police said.

The vehicle, possibly a white Chevrolet SUV, was traveling south on Nacogdoches Road and didn’t stop to render aid.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, visiting www.sacrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

