Bexar County constables unhappy with proposed county budget

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County constables are unhappy with the county’s proposed budget that would cut half of the deputy constable positions.

The constables held a news conference Thursday outside the Bexar County courthouse to voice their opinion on the matter.

The county’s 2020-21 budget proposes to decrease their workload by 15%. County officials say it’s a move that will reduce duplicate efforts and unnecessary costs. The county also has proposed to remove 38 deputy constable positions in an effort to save $2.7 million.

“The ones that are going to be affected here is going to be the deputies and their families. It seems like they don’t care about these officers that we have. they have been performing the best they can with what they have. and it’s a shame for them to be doing what they’re doing,” said Precinct 1 Constable Ruben C. Tejeda.

Bexar County’s proposed budget totals $1.78 billion.

Related Content: