San Antonio’s Maya Henry engaged to One Direction’s Liam Payne

It’s official - Maya Henry and Liam Payne of One Direction are engaged, according to multiple sources.

People reported Friday that Henry, 20, was spotted out in London on Thursday with a large diamond ring on that special finger.

Payne, 26, has been dating Henry since 2018, but the pair didn’t make it official on social media until Sept. 2019.

E Online also shared the news of the couple’s engagement and a representative for Payne confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

Henry is known for being a model and is the daughter of prominent Texas attorney Thomas J Henry.

She has appeared in modeling campaigns and music videos like “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X.

