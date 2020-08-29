Converse fire captain honored with outdoor memorial service

Converse – Dozens of first responders from across the state and community members gathered Saturday outside Judson High School to honor a Converse fire captain that died from COVID-19.

The service was held outside and heard inside vehicles to make sure coronavirus safety protocols could be followed.

Converse fire captain, 16-year veteran of department dies of COVID-19

Captain Bryant Anderson served with the Converse Fire Department for 16 years and was described as a selfless leader who loved serving his community and his family.

“It’s about coming together as a true brotherhood in the fire service and as a community to recognize this great man and send him a proper send-off and take care of his wife as well as his family,” Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez said.

During the memorial service, Converse Mayor Al Suarez promoted Bryant to First Battalion Chief and issued a proclamation that Aug. 29 would be known as Chief Bryant Anderson Day.