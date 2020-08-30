Family holds basketball tournament in honor of Izaiah Riojas

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of basketball players came together Saturday to remember the life of Izaiah Riojas who was shot and killed earlier this month.

San Antonio police say several people were playing with a gun inside a car when Riojas was shot in the back on August 15.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Basketball was Riojas’ favorite sport, which is why his family organized the tournament.

The family said the tournament was just the start of what they plan to do to keep his memory alive.

They also want to start a basketball team in his honor.

One person has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

