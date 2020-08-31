Names, mugshots of suspects released after rooster fighting operation bust in Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office has released the names and mugshots of three men arrested in connection with a rooster fighting operation bust over the weekend.

Juan Perez-Gonzales, Robert Lee Sanford, Jesse Diaz were arrested Sunday in SE Bexar County by sheriff’s deputies.

A total of 21 citations were issued, 52 roosters were seized and six others were found deceased around 3:45 p.m. in the 15500 block of Henze Road,, according to BCSO.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a rooster fight and upon arrival several suspects fled to a nearby treeline, BCSO officials said.

Several pieces of rooster fighting paraphernalia were also found, including trophies and other items, BCSO officials said.

Crime scene investigators and animal control were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The men were charged with cockfighting and their bonds were set at $1,000 each.