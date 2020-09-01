Family demands justice after soon-to-be father was gunned down in drive-by shooting

San Antonio – A San Antonio family is devastated after learning their loved one was the first to die during an East Side drive-by shooting on Sunday night. That loved one was Xavier Esquivel, who was only 17.

“He was a good guy,” said his father, Marcelo Esquivel. “My wife passed away 25 years ago and she asked me to take care of her babies. I just hope the person who did this is found,” he said through tears.

San Antonio police said Xavier Esquivel was gunned down after someone shot at least 20 rounds into the car he was driving at the intersection of South Olive and Aransas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You just don’t take somebody’s life like that,” said Melissa Esquivel, his older sister. “I have already buried two brothers and I don’t want to bury another but I have to. So no, I don’t forgive them.”

Three other people were in the car with Xavier Esquivel at the time of the shooting and they were also hit. Sadly, his girlfriend of several years died as well. His family said the 19-year-old woman, who was not positively identified as of Monday, was four months pregnant with his child.

“They were both very young,” said Destiny Trejo, his cousin. “He was not involved in any gangs or anything. He was doing really good in school.”

The couple was inseparable and set to graduate together this school year. The family said like them, everyone was looking forward to them raising a family.

“I am sad that they both had to go but I am also glad they went together,” said Valeria Stokes, his other sister. “We were just so excited we felt that the baby was going to be a little boy. I would call and text him everyday asking him to make sure to tell me what the gender was so I could buy things for the baby. It is just heartbreaking to see that something like this would happen you know, and it is hard. My mom is not taking it easy.”

The family said they are not working to raise funds for funeral expenses. They said they want nothing more than justice for Xavier Esquivel and what would have been his family.

“It is very unreal,” said Stokes through tears. “It was hard for me to tell my 5 year old that his bro is no longer here for us. It wasn’t uncle. It was brother. Xavier was his everything. For somebody who pulled that trigger or multiple people who pulled that trigger, that they could come forward and I know it is going to be hard but at the end of the day if it is not going to be us down here that you get the justice from, it is going to be from God.”

At this time, San Antonio police are investigating the motive behind this targeted shooting. They believe the suspects responsible were driving a White Chevy Tahoe with shot out windows. They are asking anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.