17-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman among fatal victims in targeted shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy has been identified as one of two people who were killed in a shooting on the East Side late Sunday night that San Antonio police officials said was a targeted drive-by shooting.

Xavier Esquivel was identified by police as one of the victims. The other victim, a 19-year-old woman, died in a hospital Monday from wounds she suffered in the shooting.

Two other males who were wounded remain hospitalized and are expected to survive, police said.

The four victims were riding in a car around 9:30 p.m. when someone inside an SUV opened fire at the intersection of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue.

SAPD Homicide detectives believe the suspects were driving a white Chevy Tahoe, which fled the scene after the shooting.

The SUV has damage to its windows from the gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

According to Police Chief William McManus, at least 20 rounds were fired at the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.